Jeffrey Woodruff

Jeffrey “Jeff” Wayne Woodruff, 76, passed away peacefully at home in Walker, Minn, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family.
Jeff was born on Oct. 29, 1946, in Brainerd, the son of Rosemond (Freeberg) and Wayne Woodruff.
He grew up on Pleasant Lake in Hackensack, where his love of fishing began. After graduating from Walker High School in 1964, he joined the United States Navy. He was disappointed to be medically discharged a short time later.
In 1973, his daughter, Jill Irene Woodruff was born. He enjoyed taking her on adventures to Valley Fair, the State Fair, and the zoo. Jeff spent some time living in The Twin Cities; however, his heart was always Up North. He eventually made his way back to Walker where he and his partner, Lori, made their home.
Jeff began his guiding career for Dick’s Launch Service out of City Dock, before launching his own business, Jeff Woodruff Guide Service. He also fished in dozens of tournaments. Some of his most cherished tournaments were those he fished with his stepson, Jason and grandson, Ian.
Jeff was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting season with his family. The role Jeff considered most important in life was that of Grandpa. He showed strength and resilience fighting cancer during his last five years, living well past the amount of time expected. Jeff and his happy demeanor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jeff is survived by his life partner, Lori Reeve; daughter, Jill (Jeff) Stanton; stepson, Jason (Claire) Reeve; grandchildren, Robert Ian Woodruff, Rowan Stanton, Paxton, Lennox and Zoe Reeve; brothers, Tim (Norine) Woodruff, Jack (Debra) Woodruff and Hurcil Woodruff; sister, Jill (Greg) Woodruff-Gerold; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and close friends.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Rosemond “Rosie” and Wayne “Goog” Woodruff; grandparents, Hurcil and Gladys Woodruff, Chester and Irene Malek; and sister-in-law, Susan Woodruff.
A Celebration of Life for Jeff will be held May 6 at 2 p.m. with a visitation two hours prior to the service, all to be held at Northern Peace Funeral Home in Walker. Jeff’s son-in-law Jeff Stanton will officiate. Honorary pallbearers for Jeff are his grandchildren: Ian, Rowan, Paxton, Lennox and Zoe. Jeff’s final resting place will be with his family. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Jeff’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
