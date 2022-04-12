Jennie Hemstad, 94, of Bemidji, Minn., died Monday, April 4, 2022, at her home at Tamarack Court.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. April 23 at Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji with Pastor Terry Bernstrom officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Jennie was born Jan. 30, 1928, in Fort Frances, Canada, the daughter of Michael and Anna Homeniuk. She was raised and educated there. She married Warren Hemstad in International Falls on May 28, 1946. They made their home there where he worked as the manager of the Gambles Store until 1965 when they purchased the Gambles Store in Walker. They later moved to Bemidji.
Jennie enjoyed bowling, camping and fishing, quilting and especially spending time with her family.
She is survived by three sons, Bruce Hemstad of Bemidji, Randy (Barb) of Milaca and Jerry (Debra) of Bemidji; two daughters, Dolly (Mick) McGrath of Bemidji and Bonnie Hemstad of Baxter; 15 grandchildren, Laura, Rachael, Amy, Chris, Jana, Michael, Marci, Jeff, Seth, Jared, Bryce, Matt, Jean, Tim, Jake; and 33 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Warren in 2010; a son, Gary Robert Hemstad; and one brother and six sisters.
Memorials are preferred to Sanford Hospice Bemidji.
