Jerome Biessener

Jerome Anthony Biessener, 86, of Nevis Minn., passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Essentia Hospital in Fargo, N.D.
A graveside memorial mass will begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Akeley Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134 of Walker. All are welcome. Following burial, a luncheon will be served at the Red River Bar and Grill in Akeley.
Jerome was born Jan. 23, 1934, in Akeley to Mathias and Clara Biessener. He resided in Akeley where he graduated from high school, before enlisting in the US Army in November 1953. He received the National Defense Service Metal, Korean Service Ribbon, United Nations Service Metal, Good Conduct Metal, GO 21 Hq 32nd Infantry, and was honorably discharged in September 1955.
After his discharge from the Army, Jerome was a very active member of the Akeley community as the president and secretary of the local Lions Charter, over 40 years as the president and secretary of the Akeley Cemetery Association and life member of the Akeley VFW and Hackensack Legion.
He served as the president of the Akeley Catholic Parish Council, chairman of the Akeley School Board for 15 years and was a member of the AFL-CIO. He was an employee of the state of Minnesota for over 30 years.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
Jerome was preceded in death by his parents, Mathias and Clara Biessener; sisters Mary, Marjorie and Kathryn; brothers Ralph, Bernard and Joseph; and grandson Jesse Sells.
Jerome is survived by his wife of 60 years, Arlene (Westgaard) Biessener of Nevis; children Rox (Quin) Wattenberg of Nevis, Donna (Mark) Murray of Akeley, Michael (Lori) Biessener of Jeffersontown, Ky., and Mark (Kris) Biessener of Akeley; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Jerome’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
