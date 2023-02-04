Jesse Stanley Eckman, 79, of Walker, Minn., passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at his home in Walker.
He was born Nov. 12, 1943, in Walker, the son of Avis (Shoffner) and Ira Eckman.
Jesse Stanley Eckman, 79, of Walker, Minn., passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at his home in Walker.
He was born Nov. 12, 1943, in Walker, the son of Avis (Shoffner) and Ira Eckman.
Jesse first and foremost was a family man. He enjoyed reading books, visiting his friends and family, getting together to play music, cards and Bingo nights, for holidays, birthdays; he loved it all. (FAMILY.) Growing up he worked on the railroad alongside his father and relatives.
Jesse spent some time in the military during the Vietnam War, being stationed in Germany. He spent many years working at the Remer sawmill, then moved back to his local area of Ten Mile Lake to work where he loved. Jesse built many long-lasting friendships, working with tourists on Ten Mile. He was the most friendly, happy, patient, caring, thoughtful, hard-working, generous and honest man ever.
Family and friends remember Jesse for his love of playing guitar and driving cars. He was the kind of guy who would lift your spirits and make you smile. Jesse would always light up the room with his presence. He loved nature, spending time in the great out doors, work or play; he absorbed it al. Telling stories of his youth, cruising the back roads of Ten Mile. Passionate about the wonders of the universe and life as we know it. He was a hero, a leader and loved by many.
Angels carried Jesse away to be with his daughter, Peggy Sue Eckman; sister, Heidi Elizabeth Olson; parents, grandparents and relatives.
Those left behind to cherish Jesse’s memory are his wife of 50 plus years, Ella Eckman; daughters Martha (James) Wendt, Jessica Eckman, Rebecca Eckman and Charloette (Jeremy) Hines; sons Jody Eckman, Elvis (Amanda) Eckman, Christopher Eckman and Luke Eckman; sister Luanne Wilsey; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life honoring Jesse will be held Feb. 11 starting at noon at The Hub (Senior Center) in Hackensack. A military funeral honors ceremony will be held in Walker in the spring of 2023.
Jesse’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.