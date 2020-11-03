Jessica Day-White

Jessica Amber Day-White, 31, of Walker, Minn., passed away at her home Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
The wake will begin at 5 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Veterans Memorial Building in Cass Lake and will continue until the service at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 with Pastor Gary Flow officiating. Interment will be at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Cass Lake. Casketbearers will be Vincent Roy, Joe Nadeau Sr., Brian Littlewolf, Steve Frazer, Neveah Day and Mikey Harrison. Alternate casketbearers will be Frank Graves and Frankie Big Bear.
Jessica was born on March 7, 1989, in Bemidji to Annette Day. She graduated from Cass Lake-Bena High School.
She and her husband, Brandon White Sr., lived in Walker with their children. Jessica loved music and always had something playing in the background while she cooked or out on a drive with the kids. She looked forward to pow wows and getting together with family and friends. Jessica was artistic. She enjoyed making unique pieces of jewelry, scrapbooking, journaling and writing poetry.
She leaves behind her husband, Brandon White Sr.; her children Brandon Jr., Choney, Deston, Aailyah, Eliza, Jasmine, Mukwa and Makoonz; her mother, Annette Day; siblings Nicole Taylor, William Jones Jr., and Selena Jones; grandmother Donna Day; aunt Rebecca (Steve) Day; uncles Joshua Day-Littlewolf and David Day; great-aunties, Cheryl Littlewolf, Verna King and Della Littlewolf; great-uncles Cedric (Annette) Littlewolf, Ron (Jenny) Littlewolf, Timothy (Laura) Littlewolf and Brian (Kristi) Littlewolf; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jessica was reunited with her grandpa, Earl Day; sibling Justin Craig Day; great-grandparents Steven and Marie Littlewolf; great-aunts Janice Nelson, Carol Littlewolf, Brenda Littlewolf and Joyce Littlewolf; great-uncles Kenneth Littlewolf and Richard Littlewolf; and cousins Faye Nelson and John Ross Jr.
Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service in Walker, Minn., (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.