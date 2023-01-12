Jill Smith
Photo submitted

Jill Marie Smith, 73, died in her sleep Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the home she shared with her daughter, Kristan Templeton, in Buxton, N.D.

Jill was born in 1949 in Lime Springs, Iowa, to Rosemary (Dargon) and Leo Kinter as the second of seven children. She graduated from North High School in Des Moines in 1967.

