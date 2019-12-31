Joan Antonson

Joan Hope Antonson, 89, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Edgewood May Creek Lodge in Walker, Minn.
A gathering of friends will be held Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Longville. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will follow at noon. Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Matthew’s Cemetery in Esko.
Joan was born Jan. 19, 1930, in New York City to Martin and Mae (Ballantine) Anderson. By the time Joan went to kindergarten, her father had remarried Hattie (Mebold) Anderson, and Joan and the family moved to Duluth.
On June 13, 1948, Joan married the love of her life Boe Antonson. The couple lived in Turtle Lake, Wis., and Duluth, and then in Esko for 40 years where they raised their family.
In 1999 they moved to Longville and operated the Chippewa Lodge with their daughter and son-in-law. In 2016, Joanie and Boe moved together to the May Creek Senior Living Campus in Walker.
Joan is survived by her son Steve (Tim); daughter Karen (Jim); seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Judy (Harley) Melin; brothers Martin (Edie) Anderson Jr., Warren (Trudy) Anderson, Carl Anderson, Rodger (June) Klosowsky, and Bruce Klosowsky.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband Boe; her parents; brother Fred Anderson; and sister Chrissy Anderson.
We want to say a very special thank you to May Creek Senior Living and St. Joseph Hospice for their exceptional care; they truly are our “angels.”
Arrangements provided by Dennis Funeral Home/Midwest Cremation Association of Walker, Minn. (www.dennisfuneralhome.com)
