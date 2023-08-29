Joan Darline Formo, 85, born Jan. 13, 1938, in Duluth, Minn., to James and Goldie (Jones) Belt Sr., passed away Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Menahga.

She studied music and voice at CalPoly and sang on stage with Sherman Cochran.

