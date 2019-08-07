Joan Raetz, 90, of Sartell, Minn., died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Country Manor Nursing Home.
Private services will be held for Joan.
Joan was born Oct. 8, 1928, in Minneapolis to Israel and Lucinda (Wilmes) Rougier. She grew up in Osseo and attended St. Benedict’s College in St. Joseph.
She later became a registered X-Ray Technician. Joan also worked at Fairview Hospital as an X-Ray Technician for several years, until she left her job to raise her family.
Joan was also a voracious reader and always enjoyed a good book.
She married Raymond Raetz on June 23, 1951, in Osseo. The couple lived in Minneapolis and St. Louis Park for the majority of their marriage, moving to St. Cloud in 1973, and then to Hackensack. Joan and Ray spent their winters in Tucson, Ariz., until his death in 2013. Joan’s last home was Country Manor.
Joan is survived by her children, Paul (Lucy) Raetz, St. Cloud; Mary (Randy) Mattheisen, St. Cloud; Stephen (Nancy Jo) Raetz, Sartell; grandchildren, Jacquelyn, Antonio, Michael, Joan and Paul; and great-granddaughters, Alivia and Sierra.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Jean Schorzman.
Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes in St. Cloud.
