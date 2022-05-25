Joan Schricker, 91, of Walker, Minn., passed away peacefully Saturday, May 21, 2022.

A funeral service will be held May 27 at 2 p.m. at Calvary Church in Walker.

A full obituary will appear in the June 1 issue.

Joan’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Schricker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments