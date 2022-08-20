Joanne Edwards
Joann “Jo” Irene Edwards passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at age 94, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

Jo was born in Mankato, Minn., Sept. 9, 1927, to Charlie and Margaret Wegge. She was preceded in death by Thomas “Tom” C. Edwards Jr., her husband of 24 years. She is survived by her three children, Bruce (Susan) Edwards, Brian (Amy) Edwards, Nancy (Jerry) Freeman; five grandchildren, Tony, Chad, Emily, Kelsey and Blake; 12 great grandchildren; and her sister-in-law Ginny Edwards.

