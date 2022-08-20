Joanne Edwards

Joann “Jo” Irene Edwards passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at age 94, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
Jo was born in Mankato, Minn., Sept. 9, 1927, to Charlie and Margaret Wegge. She was preceded in death by Thomas “Tom” C. Edwards Jr., her husband of 24 years. She is survived by her three children, Bruce (Susan) Edwards, Brian (Amy) Edwards, Nancy (Jerry) Freeman; five grandchildren, Tony, Chad, Emily, Kelsey and Blake; 12 great grandchildren; and her sister-in-law Ginny Edwards.
Following their marriage on Aug. 16, 1952, Jo and Tom moved to Owatonna, where they started a family with all three children being born there. For many years they enjoyed summers on Ten Mile Lake in Hackensack They made many lifelong friends in both locations.
In 1976 Tom passed away very suddenly, so along with now being a single mom, Jo had to restart her career as a med tech. She did a great job and supported herself wonderfully up until and throughout her retirement. Jo was a social person who had a wonderful ability to make friends no matter where she lived. She loved traveling, playing serious bridge and most important of all, spending time with her 17 grand- and great-grandchildren. Jo will be buried in Walker, next to the love of her life, Tom.
The family will hold a private service in the coming weeks in Walker.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations on behalf of Joann Edwards to the Ten Mile Lake Association, P.O. Box 412 Hackensack, MN 56452.
