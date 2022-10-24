John Dainsberg
Photo submitted

John Harold Dainsberg, 60, of Laporte, Minn., died unexpectedly at home Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

A life-long resident of Minnesota, John was a beloved husband, father, papa, brother, pastor and community leader. He dedicated his life to serving Christ, his family and the community in which he lived. A man of strong conviction, he believed that every word in the Bible is God-given and true, that there was relevancy in Biblical prophecy, that we are all born broken, and that Jesus Christ is the only One who can bring us healing and wholeness. He believed in second-chances, and in the power of prayer. It was these truths that he passionately shared and lived out, every day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments