John Dainsberg

John Harold Dainsberg, 60, of Laporte, Minn., died unexpectedly at home Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
A life-long resident of Minnesota, John was a beloved husband, father, papa, brother, pastor and community leader. He dedicated his life to serving Christ, his family and the community in which he lived. A man of strong conviction, he believed that every word in the Bible is God-given and true, that there was relevancy in Biblical prophecy, that we are all born broken, and that Jesus Christ is the only One who can bring us healing and wholeness. He believed in second-chances, and in the power of prayer. It was these truths that he passionately shared and lived out, every day.
A born naturalist, John loved the outdoors and was impassioned by the detail of God’s creation in its complexity and variety. From exploration, observation, cultivation and the pursuit of harvest, he was ever inspired. This led to his graduating from college with a bachelor of science degree with a freshwater biology major and minor in business from Bemidji State University. Additionally, he earned a certification as a Master Gardener, owned his own garden retail business for many years, worked for In-Fisherman at Camp Fish, was a missionary with Youth for Christ, and for the last several years, was a licensed pastor through the Evangelical Free Church of America.
It was rare to ever find John sitting still. He often seemed to find more joy in the process of completing a task than the result. This biblical truth of finding joy in the process empowered him to complete tasks that required significant physical or intellectual ability; many times simultaneously, and often over a sustained period of time. He was a man of simple tastes, but by no means was he a simple man. He modeled hard work, dedication and perseverance in everything he did. John loved his people. He always had a big smile, warm hug of greeting, and a story or stat to share.
John cared very deeply for his family and the legacy he would leave behind. He invested in his wife, Cynthia (Nast); daughters, Casey (Stephen) Nasca and Christine (Andrew) Kangas; son, Johnathan (Emma), and their families by serving them in many practical ways, and through quality time and conversation. He delighted in his six grandchildren, Landon, Finley, Berit, Archer, Evie and Nilah. You could find Papa pirouetting for his granddaughters, sharing his love of fishing and giving a second generation of rides on his knee to the William Tell Overture. He leaves behind his sisters, Karen (Mark) Bendell, Peggy (Eugene) Huerstel, brother-in-law Jeff (Diane) Nast; as well as his dear nephews, niece and their families.
His spiritual gifts in wisdom and discernment have given vision and guidance to his family in countless ways. He died, serving his family, with his work jacket on and dirt on his hands. It was in this state that John finally gave all his heart away. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you may consider a gift to one of these organizations: Summit Ministries www.Summit.org, Delta Waterfowl www.deltawaterfowl.org, National Wild Turkey Federation www.nwtf.org, and https://www.tribalrescue.com/aboutus/.
A gathering of friends and family for John will be from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. memorial service Oct. 30 at Calvary Church in Walker. Livestream will be available on Calvarychurch walker.org. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral Home of Walker, Minn., (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com)
