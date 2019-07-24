John Joseph Diekmann, 59, of Park Rapids, Minn., passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at his home in rural Walker where, for the past year, he lived with his older brother Michael, due to his illness. John was surrounded by his nieces and nephews and other family members.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Park Rapids American Legion Aug. 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. Burial will follow in southern Minnesota at a private cemetery in St. Killian next to his father, Lambert Diekmann.
John was born Jan. 18, 1960, to Lambert and Anna Marie (O’Sullivan) Diekmann. At an early age, his mother Anna passed away in New York in 1971. John moved to southern Minnesota with our father in the mid ‘70s. He attended school in Fulda, before moving to Walker and living with his dad, Lambert. He also lived in Marshall for several years where he worked at Schwans Company and where he met his life-long friend Patty. He then worked for Lamb Weston RDO for 21 years before he contracted cancer. It was then that he moved to Walker to live out the rest of his life.
Recently this past year, John’s nieces, Stephanie and Melissa, took him on two trips — first to Florida, where he had the chance to visit the Daytona 500 Race Track. John loved NASCAR. He knew all the drivers and their car numbers. A second trip was to Las Vegas with his niece, Melissa. He enjoyed a wonderful time but said he was glad to be home.
John was best known around the area as ROCK ‘N ROLL JOHNNY. It must have been because of his great love of music and his collection of guitars. John also loved animals. He had a special cat while living in Walker with Michael. He will always be remembered as a man who helped others and had many friends whom he stayed in contact with after the onset of his illness.
John will forever be missed by all who knew him.
Without a doubt John was an angel. God must have needed him for a special task. If you close your eyes and listen closely, you will hear him say “I love you and be careful.”
Services are being handled by Dennis Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
