John Knott
Photo submitted

John Michael Knott, 56, of Akeley, Minn., passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at his home.

John was born Oct. 4, 1964, in Hutchinson, the third eldest child of the late Charles A. Knott of Akeley and Carol J. (Moore) Knott/Erickson of Atwater. He attended school in Silver Lake, Walker and Akeley.

In the 1980s he lived in Hoffman Estates, Ill., and worked for Passier’s Construction. After returning to Akeley, he worked for Great Northern Nursery of Park Rapids, Badoura Nursery, North State of Nevis and recently for many years at SuperOne Foods in Walker as a meat market consultant.

John loved the great outdoors, swimming, fishing and deer hunting.

He was  preceded in death by his parents and nephew Thomas R. Nearhoof of Indiana.

He is survived by his brothers, Allen P. Knott and  Kurt T. Knott, both of Akeley; Joseph T. Knott, Nevis; and sister Kelly Sisk and brother-in-law Dean A. Sisk, Cloverdale, Ind.

He is also survived by uncles Matt Knott, Akeley and Lonnie Harwood, Green River, Wyo.; aunts Marry Semmler, Salmon, Idaho, Ruth Moore, Park Rapids, Sandra Macioszek, Green River, Wyo., and Grace Knott, Rock Springs, Wyo.; five nephews; one niece; and many cousins, friends and co-workers.

John will be greatly missed for his compassion and understanding for his loved ones.

A memorial celebration of John’s life will be held on a future date in June, with interment at Akeley Cemetery. Notice of time and date will be announced in The Pilot-Independent once arrangements are made.

To plant a tree in memory of John Knott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments