A memorial service and celebration of life for John M. Knott (1964-2021) of Akeley will be held June 19, 2 p.m. at the Akeley Cemetery, C.R. 12.
Services will be officiated by Father Tony of Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church, Nevis.
All family and friends are invited to attend. Anyone who is so inclined is encouraged by the family to give their own tributes or share stories of John’s life.
Interment will follow at the cemetery.
