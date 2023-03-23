John Smith
Photo submitted

John Patrick Smith, 76, of Walker, Minn., passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, following a long and rare illness.

John was born in Cass Lake, Minn., on March 29, 1946, to John and Frances (Gould) Smith. He was raised in Onigum and attended Walker Schools until he left the area at age 16 to go to Chicago to live with his older brother Mike. He returned to Minnesota and worked for the railroad in Minneapolis where he met and married Diane Zelinsky. They had four sons  and adopted their daughter.

