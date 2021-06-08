John “Steve” Plattner, 63, of Walker, Minn., passed away suddenly Saturday, June 5, 2021, at his home.
Information on a memorial service for Steve will follow.
Steve was born May 28, 1958, in Grand Forks, N.D., to John and Jeanne Plattner. He graduated from Walker-Hackensack High School in 1976. After graduation he attended Bemidji State University.
In 1977 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After completing basic training he was assigned to the USS Enterprise. His duty as a cook was to feed 4,000 service members on the aircraft carrier. This was no easy task, as this was a huge logistical undertaking. After four years in the Navy, he completed his enlisted service.
After a brief stint living in Minneapolis, he returned to Walker and was employed at Hardee’s as a cook. He also worked at Jimmy’s Restaurant for many years. Steve was also the outside grounds caretaker at Mayview Apartments, working for DW Jones Inc. He always took pride in his work.
Steve was an avid reader and could very often be found at the Walker Library. He loved to fish and was always anxious to go fishing. He was a very loyal fan of all Minnesota sports teams — the Minnesota Vikings, Twins and Wild. When they were playing, one could rest assured that he would be cheering them on, no matter if they won or lost. He wore each team’s jersey when cheering them on. He loved to bike ride and no doubt went through many tires. He was a member of AA for many years.
Steve is survived by his three brothers, Franz (Duyen) and David, both of Walker, and Christopher of Irvine, Texas. He is also survived by nephews Joshua Plattner of Minneapolis, Erick (Maria) Plattner of Walker, and great-niece Amira Plattner. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Steve will be interred at a family cemetery on the north end of Webb Lake near Hackensack. Memorials are suggested to Alcoholics Anonymous.
Arrangements are being handled by Northern Peace Funeral Home, Walker,
