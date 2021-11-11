John Thompson

John Kenneth Thompson, 84, of Moorhead, Minn., and formerly of Walker, began his spiritual journey Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side.
Funeral services for John will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 13 with visitation one hour prior to the service, all held at Walker Community Church. Interment will be held Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Walker. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post 134 honor guard.
John was born a Losh on Jan. 4, 1937, in Bena and was later adopted by John and Marjorie (West) Thompson.
John grew up in Walker and attended Walker High School where he was class president. He was also the captain of the football team. John worked at one of the local gas stations in town and for Sandy’s Grocery Store before enlisting in the United States Air Force. He served his country for four years before being honorably discharged in December 1959.
Following the service, he attended Bemidji State University where he attained a bachelor’s degree in business. For several years, John was a loan appraiser for the Small Business Administration and worked out of the federal building in Fargo.
John loved to teach young people, and he used his teaching ability to teach Sunday School at Grace United Methodist Church. His passion was to pay it forward and would use that all around the community. John was very vital in achieving grants to build Northern Lights Casino in Walker. His kindness and humor will be missed by all his family and friends.
The family that John joins again are his bride, Ona; his parents, John and Marjorie; and one grandson, Ben.
Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory are his son, Mark (Shana) Thompson of Moorhead; daughter Suzan (Mark) Wolter of Moorhead; grandchildren Matthew Wolter of Moorhead, Joshua (Jennifer) Wolter of Chisago City and Sarah Tumey of Moorhead; and six great-grandchildren, Liv, Meryl, Ana, Cynthia, Nora and Thatcher.
John’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
