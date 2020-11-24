Joseph Wayne Howard, age 56, of Onigum, Minnesota began his journey from his home on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
Joe was born to Frieda (Oothoudt) and LeRoy Howard at the General Hospital in Minneapolis, Aug. 25, 1964. He was the second oldest of seven other siblings. Joseph attended Walker School from K-12 as an advanced student all around. In high school, he was on the varsity teams of football, wrestling and track. Joe graduated with honors and scholarships May 23, 1982, leading him to his next step in life. The following fall he attended Macalester College in St. Paul pursuing an Arts degree, but later transferred to Staples AVTI and received his diploma in Natural Resources Technology.
After his schooling he came home doing odds and ends jobs around the area, mostly at resorts, until the first Northern Lights Casino opened. Joe was one of the two men holding the doors while guests entered the Grand Opening in 1991. He started there as a security officer, then tried other positions, until ultimately ending up working with the blackjack tables as a Pit Boss. Joseph worked for the Northern Light Casino for 25+ years until he decided to work for Leech Lake Transportation. Joseph took pride in raising his children. He encouraged them to do their best and do the right thing. If he felt they could do better, he would reassure them in a firm way…that’s just the way he was. He only wanted the best for his children.
Joe will be remembered by his beautiful landscaping and gardening, amazing art work, passion for cooking the biggest platter of baked Christmas goodies, random bouquets of the prettiest flowers for Mom from his garden, and let’s not forget his comic book collection.
He is welcomed home by his grandfather, John; grandmother, Frances; father, LeRoy; stepfather, Ray; brother, Francis; sister, Rosalynda; nephews, James, Jason and Eric and great-niece, Zendeyah.
Those he leaves behind are his significant other, Rana; mother, Frieda; children, Joseph (Jessica), LeRoy, Jasmine, Amber and Dominic; grandchildren, Deondre, Cecelia, Layla, LeRoy Jr., and Frieda Lynn; great-granddaughter, Aria; brothers, Stephen (Nena), Patrick (Rosetta), Daniel (Wanda), Frank (LaVonne) and Aaron; sister, LaVae Oothoudt, numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
An overnight wake for Joe began Nov. 18 and continued until his traditional service Nov. 19, all held at the Onigum Community Center, Onigum. Pallbearers were Joe Gale, LeRoy Gale, Kevin Rico, Deondre Gale, Charles Oothoudt, Roman Oothoudt, Shawn Butcher and Sam Reese. His alternate and honorary pallbearers were Rana Goode, Craig Rico, Matthew Frazer, Dave Smith, Rob Jordan and Norman Lawrence. Interment was in the Old Agency Catholic Cemetery at Old Agency, Minn.
Joseph’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, MN. Online condolences for the family can be left at www.northernpeace.com
