Joyce Cain
Joyce “Joy” Estelle Cain, 70, of Maple Grove, Minn., passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 13, 2020, after a brave fight with colon cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held June 22 at 11 a.m. at The Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, 20000 County Road 10 in Corcoran. Visitation is one hour prior to Mass.  Interment follows at the Old St. Thomas Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her mother Mavis Darlene Mousel and father Leonard Anderson.

Joyce is survived by her daughters, Kendra and Erin (Michael Hanninen); son Patrick Cain; grandchildren Abigail, Kendra and Noah; former husband Jerry Cain; siblings Alfred (Debbie) Anderson, Janice (Lon) Rominger and Linda (James) Kolar; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Joyce was born March 7, 1950, in Eugene, Oregon, and grew up in the Escondido area of California. She graduated from San Marcos High School in 1968 and would later complete her associate of arts degree from North Hennepin Community College, Brooklyn Park, while also a single mother.

While in good health, she enjoyed the outdoors of Minnesota and enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, and hiking. She also enjoyed playing cards, especially cribbage which she taught to all of her children, sewing, and being a member of the quilting club at St Thomas the Apostle church.

Her greatest joy was spending time with family and close friends. She had a warm and generous heart and an equally infectious laugh that will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels, Plymouth Chapel, is handling arrangements.

