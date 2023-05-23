Joyce 'Jo' Horak
Photo submitted

Joyce “Jo” Horak, social worker, conservationist, social justice advocate, Eastern Star member and community volunteer leader, dies at 77.

Jo, a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, member of Easter Star, Alpha Xi Delta Sorority “Mom of the Year,” Literacy champion, conservation and social justice advocate was an inspirational woman who dedicated her life to service.

