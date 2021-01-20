Joyce Elaine (Dutemple) Mayer 75, of Hackensack, Minn., died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

There are no services planned at this time.

Joyce was born Jan. 18, 1945, in Albia, Iowa, to Isaac and Dolores (Wales) Dutemple.  She graduated from Albia High School in 1963.  She married Charles Mayer in the spring of 1969. She worked for many years for Cass County Social Services.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years; two sisters, Janet (David) Lamser of Baxter and Jeanne (Gary) Settles of Winfield, Iowa; a brother, John (MaryAnne) Dutemple of St. Louis, Mo.; sister-in-law Carol (Dick) Knapp of Rockledge, Florida; three nieces and two nephews.

