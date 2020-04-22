Judith Hagen

Judith Ann Hagen, 67, of Walker, Minn., passed away peacefully with her family by her side Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Heritage House Care Center in Park Rapids.
At Judy’s request, no services will be held. Memorials preferred to Hope Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 506, Walker, MN 56484
Judy was born in Minneapolis March 23, 1953, to Mark and Vianna (Webinger) Hagen.
Judy loved being outdoors. You could find her in her garden tending to her flowers, canoeing, or cross-country skiing and snowshoeing with her family and friends. She had a love for traveling; she and her mother Vianna traveled the world together. Judy enjoyed cooking, but she loved to bake and was always making goodies for everyone. Her smile will be forever missed.
Family that Judy is reunited with are her parents, Mark and Vianna; grandparents, Walter and Anna and Horace and Isabel; aunts Lavaun Kondrak and Rita Schultz and uncle Walter Webinger Jr.
She leaves behind her brother, John (Geneva) Hagen; nephew Jamie (Casey) and their children Jordyn, Jacksen and Caeley; nephew Jeffrey; aunts Betty Evans, Helen Walters and Sandra Fredrikson; uncles Lawrence, Roger and Bob, great-niece Caeley; great-nephews Jordyn and Jacksen; and many friends.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Judy’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
