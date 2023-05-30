Judith 'Judi' Sawyer
Photo submitted

Beloved daughter of Klaus and Louise Bakker, Judith “Judi” Sawyer passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the age of 76

Judi is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Stephen “Buz;’ and son, David.

