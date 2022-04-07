Judith Keiser

Judith “Judy” Mary Keiser, 83, of Laporte, Minn., died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Tucson Medical Center, Tucson, Ariz.
A celebration of life service will be held June 11 at 1:30 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker.
Judy was born Oct. 4, 1938, to Marvin and Leslye Adams of Westbrook, Minn. She grew up in Westbrook and graduated from Westbrook High School in 1956. Judy attended Worthington Community College.
On June 16, 1957, she married Roger James Keiser at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook. They lived in Hutchinson, where they operated Keiser’s House of Photography. They moved to Minneapolis where Roger attended and graduated from the University of Minnesota with an architectural degree. Judy also attended classes at the U of M as well as completing an architectural apprenticeship program with Page Architects in Minneapolis. Roger worked for two architectural firms in Minneapolis.
In 1972 they moved to Fergus Falls, where Roger opened an architectural firm, Keiser Architecture Corporation. Judy was a partner. The couple later acquired a second residence in Minneapolis, which they maintained until 1995. They also maintained the family lake cabin on Kabekona Lake in northern Minnesota.
In 1995, Roger died from asbestos-induced lung cancer in Minneapolis. In 1996, Judy built a home on the family lake property near Walker. She started Keiser Associates, specializing in slip-and-fall expert witness work for various law firms in the Midwest. She was a guest lecturer for the Minnesota and Iowa Trial Lawyers Associations and co-authored two expert witness articles for law publications.
Judy was active in the Kabekona Lake Association (KLA). For 20 years she was co-editor of Currents, KLA’s quarterly newspaper. Judy was a lifelong avid reader of classic and contemporary literature. She was keenly interested in politics and was always current in what was happening in the world politically. She was also always up-to-date and knowledgeable about current social issues and events in state and nation.
Music was also very important to Judy. At a young age she started playing piano and organ at Trinity Lutheran in Westbrook. Later she was a member of church choirs at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker, and First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. Judy was an active member of Hope Lutheran Church, serving on the worship committee and occasionally playing piano for services. Judy was a long-time member of the Kabekona Singers, which performed at venues in the Walker area.
Another lifelong interest was gourmet cooking and baking. Judy also loved the Southwest, particularly Arizona and New Mexico. She and her husband were avid collectors of southwestern Native American art, pottery and jewelry.
Judy was a kind and caring person who loved her family dearly and devoted her life to their well-being. She had many friends, who respected and loved her. Judy was gracious, poised, sensitive, intelligent, and always attentive. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Judy was on her annual vacation in Tucson, where she was hospitalized for a short time. She died of respiratory failure due to interstitial lung disease caused by amiodorone, a prescribed medication.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Stephanie (Jeff) Corneliussen of Hawley, and Paige (Steve) Rezac of Fargo, N.D.; a sister, Patricia Ann of Casper. Wyo.; three grandchildren, Scott (Leah) Corneliussen of Alexandria, Alexandra Rezac of Fargo and Taylor Corneliussen of Tucson; and one great-grandson, Paysen of Alexandria.
Arrangements were handled by Adair Dodge Funeral Home in Tucson, Ariz.]
