Judith Wagar

Judith Marie Wagar, 76, of Walker, Minn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, from her home in Whipholt with her family by her side.
Services for Judy were held Feb. 13 at the Northern Peace Funeral Home in Walker. Another service is planned for 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at Fridley Covenant Church in Fridley with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A private family interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Minneapolis following the service in Fridley.
Judy was born Feb. 3, 1945, in Minneapolis, the daughter of Arthur and June (Christenson) May. She grew up in Northeast Minneapolis and attended St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Girls School. She graduated in 1963 and began work as an aid at St. Mary’s hospital.
She met the love of her life, Steve Wagar in 1963 and the two were united in marriage on Sept. 19, 1964, at St. Clemons Catholic Church in Minneapolis. Judy and Steve lived in Minneapolis until 1970 when they moved to Brooklyn Park. Her best friends from work, Eileen Obraske and Evy Asp, brought her to church and she found the Lord in 1980 during a Covenant Pines Woman’s Retreat. They were there for 42 years before moving to Walker.
Judy worked for Lutheran Social Services as a volunteer. She would travel and visit clients all around the area which was one of her favorite things to do. Judy later worked at Grandma Jo’s helping to take care of the residents. She was always about taking care of people and didn’t care if she was paid for it. Her latest job was receptionist at H&R Block for the past five years.
Judy was an avid reader. She liked to work on word searches and crossword puzzles. She was an excellent baker and care giver. Judy had a passion for the Bible and enjoyed being in studies with all the other ladies around the area. Throughout the years Judy’s love of God grew and she was faithful and passed her love of the Lord to her children and grandchildren. Judy’s grandkids were her life, and she would spend the entire year Christmas shopping for them. She was so happy to be a mother and especially happy to be a grandmother and great-grandmother.
Judy also loved hanging her clothes on the line and would be often heard saying, “Nothing smells better than fresh hung clothes.” She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.
The family that Judy joins again are her parents, Arthur and June; one sister: Kathleen Kopka; and one of her best friends, Eileen Obraske.
Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Steve; daughters Roxanne (Terry) Francis of Champlain, Wendy (Bill) Hauer of Fridley and Stephanie Moore of Walker; brothers John (Joyce) May of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Arthur “Skip” (Debbie) May of Nevis; sisters Mary (Don) Shore of Annandale and Theresa (Greg) May of Northeast Minneapolis; grandchildren Kristina Hauer, A.J. Francis, Sam Francis, Ashley (Tom) Hauer, Alyssa Francis, Joel Francis, Caleb Moore, Tony Laramore, and Christopher Moore; great-grandchildren Carter Hauer and Chase Hauer; uncle Ron Christenson; best friend Cindy Grimm; and other relatives and many friends.
Online condolence for the family may be given at www.northernpeace.com
Judy’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
