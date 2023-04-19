Judy Mechura

It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of Judy D. Mechura, 80, announce her passing in Mesa, Ariz., on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Judy was born July, 17, 1942, in Eau Claire, Wis., grew up in Chippewa Falls, and had also lived in Minneapolis, Hackensack and Mesa making many friends and touching lives in her quiet and genuinely kind ways.
She was married almost 50 years before husband Bob’s passing in 2015. She had retired from Ah-Gwah-Ching State Nursing Home in Walker, where she was business office manager for many years. She was actively involved in Business and Professional Women (BPW) in both Minnesota and Arizona chapters and volunteered for as well as helped to start multiple non-profit organizations.
Judy loved to travel. Over the years, she traveled to Hawaii with BPW, Route 66 with Bob in their custom cruiser, and they took multiple anniversary trips around the Great Lakes. Most recently she went on a four-generation vacation to the Florida Keys — Judy, Laurie, Christena and Valery. As a grandma, she always found fun and unusual places to visit and the Llama Festival became a family favorite around her birthday each year. Laurie and the grandkids insisted she needed to be in Utah to celebrate her birthday and attend the event.
She will be lovingly remembered and is survived by her daughter Laurie J. Birkhofer; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister Faye B. (Russell) Christensen; sister-in-law Kathryn K. Christenson; and two nephews.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Bob, Robert D. Mechura; parents Isabelle Christenson, Sigfred M. Christenson and Frank C. Buchanan; brother Ronald S. Christenson; and a nephew and niece.
A Celebration of Judy’s Life will be held 10:30 a.m. April 21 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 612 S Ellsworth Rd, Mesa, Ariz., 85208.
Memorial donations can be made in Judy’s name to organizations that she supported and was involved in for many years.
