Judy Mechura

It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of Judy D. Mechura, 80, announce her passing in Mesa, Ariz., on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Judy was born July, 17, 1942, in Eau Claire, Wis., grew up in Chippewa Falls, and had also lived in Minneapolis, Hackensack and Mesa making many friends and touching lives in her quiet and genuinely kind ways.

