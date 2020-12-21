Julianne Meyer Alstad of Eden Prairie and Walker, Minn., passed peacefully from this life Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at age 86.
Julie was born Oct. 1, 1934, to Lloyd and Marie Meyer in Minneapolis. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, class of 1952. In May 1953, she married the love of her life, Richard Alstad. Together they raised four daughters.
Julie learned the love of sewing from her mother. She made bridal gowns for all her daughters as well as their bridesmaids’ dresses. As a quilting club member she lovingly created quilts for each of her grandchildren. She was an accomplished pianist and loved her league golf, achieving her first hole-in-one at Tianna Country Club in Walker. She was also a lifelong bridge player.
Upon retirement from Augsburg Fortress, Julie and Dick wintered in Estero, Fla., where they developed many wonderful friendships. Their family and lake home in Walker always brought them back to Minnesota during the summer.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; daughters Christine Hazen, Constance Alstad, Cindy Egertson (Kurt) and Cathy Alstad-Borchard (Louis-Marie); eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; sister Janet Brautigam; many nieces, hephews and cousins; and cousin Helen (Tom) Hankins of Walker.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Julie and Dick were long-standing members at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Edina and Hope Lutheran Church in Walker.
There will be a private burial. A celebration of life will be announced. Memorials are preferred to N.C. Little Hospice.
Funeral arrangements by Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, Minneapolis (612) 729-2331.
