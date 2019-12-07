June DeWitt Oslin, 89, of Walker and Bemidji, Minn., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in New Perspective Assisted Living in Cloquet.
A memorial service will be held Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. at the Atkins Northland Funeral Home in Cloquet, with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. A time of lunch and fellowship will follow in the Fireside Room of the funeral home. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Walker in the spring.
June grew up in Cass Lake and graduated from high school in 1948. June was a restaurant manager in Walker for many years.
She married Gordon Oslin in 1998 in Laporte. They lived in Bemidji the majority of their married life. June was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Laporte and Hope Lutheran Church in Walker.
June was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; three sons, Jeffrey Hamlin, Melvin Hamlin, and Douglas Fairbanks; and brother, Robert DeWitt.
She is survived by three sons, Leonard (Sandra) Hamlin of Duluth, Richard (Mary Pat) Christensen of Grand Rapids, and Robert Hyatt of Duluth; one daughter, Jean Gornick of Pine City and Cloquet; sister, Karen (Bob) Henkel of Bemidji; brother, Leonard “Sonny” DeWitt of Walker; 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
To sign the guest book and offer an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com
Handling arrangements was the Atkins Northland Funeral Home in Cloquet, Minn.
