Karen Eveland, 79, of Backus, Minn., passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 1 at Pine Mountain Gospel, 210 1st Ave. E., Backus.
Memorials will be forwarded to Foothills Christian Academy in Karen’s honor. Please share stories and tributes about Karen at klinefuneralhome.com or at https://www.forevermissed.com/kar en-marie-eveland/about
Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.