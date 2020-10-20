Karen Eveland, 79, of Backus,  Minn., passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 1 at Pine Mountain Gospel, 210 1st Ave. E., Backus.

Memorials will be forwarded to Foothills Christian Academy in Karen’s honor.  Please share stories and tributes about Karen at klinefuneralhome.com or at https://www.forevermissed.com/kar en-marie-eveland/about

Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, Minn.

