Karen Eveland

Karen Marie Eveland, 79, of Backus, Minn., entered into the presence of her Lord Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Backus.

Karen was predeceased by her parents, Althea and Alget Gustafson; and brother, Bob Gustafson.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce Eveland of Backus; children, Lisa (David) Krause of Monticello and Brad Eveland of St. Louis Park; sister, Kathy (Steve) Swanson of Apple Valley; and three grandchildren, Ailia, Lawrence and Nelson Krause.

The Kline Funeral Home of Pine River, Minn., is handling arrangements www.klinefuneralhome.com

