Karen Eveland

Karen Marie Eveland, 79, of Backus, Minn., entered into the presence of her Lord Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Backus.
Karen was predeceased by her parents, Althea and Alget Gustafson; and brother, Bob Gustafson.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce Eveland of Backus; children, Lisa (David) Krause of Monticello and Brad Eveland of St. Louis Park; sister, Kathy (Steve) Swanson of Apple Valley; and three grandchildren, Ailia, Lawrence and Nelson Krause.
The Kline Funeral Home of Pine River, Minn., is handling arrangements www.klinefuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.