It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Karen Drury Karst, 62, of Walker, Minn., who passed away in her sleep Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

No services are planned at this time. A family celebration of life will occur this coming summer.

Karen was loved and cherished by her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Carole Drury of Bemidji.

Karen is survived by her husband Tony Karst of Walker; son and daughter-in-law Zak and Alicia Karst and her grandson Brantlee of Princeton; step-daughter and son-in-law Kerry and Brad Firkus of Woodbury and granddaughter Taylor Keith; step-daughter and son-in-law Krista and Rich Hansen of Walker and her granddaughter Kaylyn Hansen; sister and brother-in-law Gail and Jim Conway; sister Jackie Naylor; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 452, Walker, MN  56484. Flowers can be sent to May Creek Assisted Living Center in Walker in memory of Karen.

