Karen Keener

Karen Louise Keener, 61, of Laporte, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids.
A memorial service will be held Oct. 10 at Dennis Funeral Home in Walker with a gathering of family and friends at 1 p.m. and services starting at 2.
Karen was born April 21, 1958, to Frank and Betty (Leighton) Keener in Galesburg, Ill., where she lived until 1963. Her family then moved to Laporte where they made their home.
Karen graduated in 1976 from Laporte High School and from then on worked for Ah-Gwah-Ching until it closed in 2008. Karen was involved in several organizations in the area throughout her life, sharing her love of reading and writing through her involvement in various writers’ groups, library clubs and book clubs. She also served on the Lakeport Township Board where she held the position of sexton for the cemetery.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; sister Linda (Dan) Savage; and two brothers, Bill (Helen) Keener and David Keener.
She is survived by her brother, Kenny (Ronelle) Keener of Laporte; sister Barb (Paul) Renskers, also of Laporte; five nieces, three nephews; and seven great-nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were made by Dennis Funeral Home/Midwest Cremation Association of Walker, Minn.
