Kathleen “Kathy” Monterey Miller, 75, of Whipholt, Minn., passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
A time of sharing and remembrance was held Oct. 26 at the Dennis Funeral Home in Walker.
Kathy was born Oct. 28, 1943, in Chicago to Kermit and Marie (Reigler) Norris. After graduation from high school, Kathy began working as a corporate accountant.
On March 3, 1962, Kathy was married to Donald Miller and they were blessed with a son, Wayne. In 1978, they purchased Pine Lake Resort from Kathy’s grandparents and made Whipholt their home. Along with running the resort, Kathy worked as the administrator for the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for 22 years.
When Don passed away in 1999, Kathy continued to run the resort with the help of wonderful employees who she came to consider family.
Kathy had many hobbies and interests. She was an avid reader and enjoyed various types of literature. She was gifted with her hands, crocheting blankets and making glass pin ornaments for her grandchildren and friends. She was an animal lover and enjoyed feeding and watching the wildlife that graced Pine Lake and her property. She was wildly independent, witty and had a great sense of humor. Kathy loved her resort customers and looked forward to seeing returning families each summer, many that had been coming for generations.
Kathy will be lovingly remembered by her son, Wayne (Melissa) Miller; three grandchildren, Danielle (James) Miller, Michelle (Paul) Lipscomb and Brandon (Paige) Miller; two great-grandchildren, P.J. and Payton; her brother, Wayne Norris; as well as nieces, nephews other relatives and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; and her sister-in-law, Pat.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals (ASPCA).
Arrangements provided by Dennis Funeral Home Midwest Cremation Association of Walker, Minn.
