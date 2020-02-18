Kathleen Shimer

Kathleen A. Shimer, age 64 of Walker, Minn., passed away at home Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at Northern Peace Funeral Home, 114 Tianna Drive, in Walker with Pastor John Dainsberg officiating. Kathy continues to help others with the donation of her body to the University of Minnesota Science Program.
Kathy was born Dec. 25, 1955, in Williams Bay, Wis., to Mildred and Stanley Watner. She attended Williams Bay School and graduated in 1974.
Although Mark and Kathy knew each other, their first date was when Kathy’s aunt Iris, whom Mark worked for, sent them out to pick ripe cherries near the end of their shift. After they brought them back to Iris, she gave them a six-pack, money for pizza and sent them off to have fun. This was the start as high school sweethearts and a long life together.
They were married in March 1975, and they added the first new member to the family, eldest son Mark Shimer II. They lived in multiple states and cities during Mark’s career with Hilton Hotels, adding children Carl, Lara and Aaron to the family, along with many great memories and friends along the way.
In 1993 they moved to Walker and made it their permanent home. They operated their own business ventures which included Chase on The Lake and the Fireside Supper Club.
Kathy was always a hard worker but her true passion was her children. There were many times in the early years that Mark wanted her to go to work, but she was steadfast in her commitment to her children. She raised them with love, care, kindness and morals that instilled such a good dose of work ethic; and as many know, she succeeded!
This same love and devotion were extended to her grandchildren who lit up her life. Kathy was an animal lover whose main hobby was spending time with her family. She liked playing cards with her kids and spending time with her close friends.
It didn’t matter if she was at the Chase on the Lake, Fireside Supper Club, Heritage Gifts or even at her hometown grocery store, Kathy loved and touched many lives over the years that included all her children’s friends. Many of them called her mom because she always made them feel so welcome.
Kathy was preceded in death by her mother Mildred, father Stanley and her sister Nancy.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years Mark A. Shimer; son, Mark Shimer II and his child Mark Shimer III; son, Carl Shimer, his wife Stephanie and their children, Haylee, Chase, Savannah and Ryker; daughter, Lara Stewart, her husband Jon and their children, Braden, Carver and Ariana; and son Aaron Shimer.
Kathy’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
