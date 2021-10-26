Katrina Nelson

Katrina I. Nelson, 41, of Laporte, Minn., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, N.D.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 30 at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Laporte with Father Tony Fernando officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Theodore Catholic Cemetery in Laporte.
Katrina was born March 7, 1980, in St. Cloud, to Leland and Irene (Spike) Fehn. She grew up in Annandale and moved to Fairbault after graduation. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Nelson on Dec. 2, 2017, after 15 years of dating. They were blessed with three children: Gabrielle, Annabelle and Joshua.
She worked at Senior Care Class in Pequot Lakes, providing direct care with residents as well as managing the kitchen. They lived throughout Minnesota before settling in Laporte in 2010. Katrina filled her days with caring for her family and making their house a home. She and Ken were also foster parents and cared for four children including two infants over the years.
Katrina enjoyed cooking and was passionate about gardening. She loved to plant a large vegetable garden in the spring and could be found in her kitchen canning her abundant harvest each fall. Katrina was a member of St. Theodore Catholic Church in Laporte. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Kenneth; children, Gabrielle, Annabelle and Joshua; her mother, Irene Fehn; siblings, Jeffrey (Terri) Fehn, Randall (Sandy) Fehn, Angela (Paul) Sandelin and Pamela (Ray Watson) Fehn; as well as other relatives and friends.
Katrina was preceded in death by her father, Leland Fehn; her brother, Colin Fehn; maternal grandparents Harold and Laura Spike; and paternal grandparents Matt and Marie Fehn.
Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Service of Walker, Minn. (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com)
