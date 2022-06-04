Kay Johnson

Kay Lynn Johnson, 69 of Walker, Minn., passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, with family by her side at May Creek Memory Cottages in Walker, after a long goodbye from Alzheimer’s Disease.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. and memorial service at 11 a.m. June 10 at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker.
Kay was born March 11, 1952, in Austin, Minn., to Edward and Madeline (Lowary) Schneider.
Kay grew up on a small farm in Austin where she enjoyed spending time with her family and horses Star and Lady. After graduating college she moved to Burnsville to stay with her sister and family while working at Holiday Companies as an administrative assistant. In 1973 she moved to Walker to help with her mother’s businesses, The Buckskin Trading Post and Inn at the Y Restaurant and Motel.
In 1979 Kay and David’s daughter Amy was born and they then began traveling for David’s work to Odessa, Las Vegas and Reno, then moving back to Walker to be closer to family in the early ‘80s. After moving home they purchased Mallory Plumbing and Heating and renamed it Jones Plumbing and Heating, which they ran for many years.
In the early ‘90s Kay returned to work alongside her mother at Heritage Gifts, eventually purchasing the business. Over time, she expanded and added Heritage Custom Framing where she did some of the most beautiful framing. In 1997 Kay re-married the love of her her life Steve and together they enjoyed many years of traveling, family, friends and eventually spending winters at their home in Fountain Hills, Ariz., and returning to enjoy Minnesota summers.
Kay loved being outside in the sun, hiking and walking with dear friends, gardening, antiquing, art, music, time at the lake and most of all, spending time with her daughter and granddaughter. She was a strong and loving mom, always on the move, a hard worker and always liked to leave things a little bit better than she found them.
Kay will be joining her family who went before her who include her parents Edward and Madeline; a beloved grandmother Zella; sister Jane Olson; and husband Stephen Johnson.
She leaves behind to cherish her beautiful memory, daughter Amy (Jon) Knowles and granddaughter Madeline of Walker; nieces and nephews, Todd, Julie, Chuck and Melinda and extended family and friends.
Special thanks to the staff at May Creek Assisted Living for their loving care and support over the years and CHI St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Kay’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.