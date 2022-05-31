Kay Johnson
Photo submitted

 Kay Lynn Johnson, 69 of Walker, Minn., passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, with family by her side at May Creek Memory Cottages in Walker, after a long goodbye from Alzheimer’s Disease.  

A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. and memorial service at 11, June 10 at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker.

Kay’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.

