Keith Foster
Photo submitted

Keith Charles Foster, 54, of Cass Lake, Minn., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at the family cabin on Portage Lake, surrounded by his family.

Keith was born to parents Roger and Lois Foster on Sept. 18, 1968. He was the youngest of their five children, and was his mother’s caregiver in her later years until her passing in 2021.

