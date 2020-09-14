Kelly Harper

Kelly Lynne Harper, 53, of Walker, Minn., began her journey to the spirit world Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, from the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis
A wake for Kelly began at 4 p.m. Sept. 13 and will continued until her 11 a.m. traditional services Sept. 15, all to be held at the Onigum Community Center in Onigum. Ron Winters will be her Spiritual Advisor.
Pallbearers for Kelly will be Alex Braman, John Harper, Levi Losh, Antonio Manos, Bryce Harper and William Tanner. Her honorary pallbearers will be her children. At Kelly’s request, her cremated remains will be cherished by her family.
Kelly was born to Marcella (Tanner) Ardito and John Harper Aug. 29, 1967, in Minneapolis.
Kelly was a very loving and smart woman who enjoyed hosting family cookouts and holiday events. She was known at work for her smile and kindness to everyone. Kelly spent her free time living it up at the casinos and was a huge Minnesota Vikings fan. She enjoyed a nice cold Miller Light on her porch while visiting with her family and friends when they stopped by or called. She will be missed by many.
Family that welcome Kelly to the spirit world are her father, John Harper; stepfather, Sam Ardito; sisters, Evelyn and Theresa Harper; auntie, Janice Tanner and cousins, Tish, Ronny and Evelyn.
She leaves behind her children, Alexander Braman, John Harper and Maya (Josh) Braman all of Walker; mother, Marcella Ardito of Walker; brother, Kerry Harper; sisters, Michelle (Dan) Manos, Kim Libby and Sammie (Eduardo) Rivera; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Kelly’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
