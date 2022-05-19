Kelly Woodruff

Kelly LeAnn (Johnson) Woodruff, 56, of Hackensack, Minn., formerly Twin Valley, died as a result of her courageous battle with cancer. She passed away with her loved ones surrounding her on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Backus.
Memorial services will be held May 20, 10 a.m., at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley with a time of gathering one hour prior to the service.
A celebration of life will also be held May 21, 11 a.m., at the American Legion in Hackensack, with a time of gathering one hour prior to the service at the Legion.
Kelly was born Jan. 16, 1966, to Rolland and Bonnie (Nohr) Johnson in Moorhead. She grew up in Twin Valley, where she attended school, graduating with the class of 1984. Following high school, Kelly went on to college at Minnesota State Technical College in Detroit Lakes. She started her career as an accounts receivable manager of Mann Lake Bee Supply in Hackensack.
In 1986, Kelly was blessed with a daughter, Cassandra. Kelly and Stephen Johnson were united in marriage on Sept. 17, 1988. In 1990, the family was blessed with their newest family member, Erik. They made their home in Hackensack where Kelly has remained.
On July 5, 2013, Kelly was united in marriage to Dave Woodruff. The couple stayed in Hackensack, making many wonderful memories together. Kelly was an avid reader, always having a good book in hand. In her spare time, Kelly took part in multiple bowling leagues. Her fondest bowling memories were times at the Special Olympics league with one of her dear friends. Among her many hobbies, she was an American Legion Auxiliary treasurer for many years.
In June 2016, Kelly was diagnosed with cancer. Following her diagnosis, she had surgery to remove the tumor. This was devastating for her family and friends, but Kelly has always shown her courageous strength at times of sorrow. She was known to have the most selfless heart, always taking care of those around her more than herself. Kelly never allowed cancer to stop her. Her time spent with her loved ones was always a priority and forever cherished. Kelly went nearly five beautiful years recurrence-free, which is unheard of with her specific diagnosis, but comes as a result of her strength.
In May of 2021, Kelly had her final surgery to remove the tumor. While recovering from her surgery, she moved into her daughter’s home to be cared for. During this time, Kelly enjoyed her children and her grandchildren, always keeping her at peace and full of love in her lasting days. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children, Cassandra (Mike) Delougherty of Backus, and Erik (Courtney) Johnson of Outlook, Mont.; stepson, David (Rachel Braafhart) Woodruff II of Newton, Iowa; husband, Dave Woodruff of Hackensack; six grandchildren: Kaytlin, Ryan, Tyson, Anthony, Treyton and Stetson; her mother, Bonnie Awender of Twin Valley; and brother, Matt (Kim) Johnson of Moorhead.
She is preceded in death by her father, Rolland Johnson; stepfather, Robert Awender; and brother, Scott Johnson.
Online tributes can be sent www.andersonfamilyfh.com
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home, Twin Valley, Minn.
