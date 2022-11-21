Kenneth Daniels
Photo submitted

Kenneth John Daniels, 77, of Nevis, Minn., passed away Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at home.

Ken was born Dec. 6, 1945, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn., to John and Wilma (Barslou) Daniels. He graduated from Remer High School in 1963, and Itasca Junior College in 1964.

