Kenneth Daniels

Kenneth John Daniels, 77, of Nevis, Minn., passed away Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at home.
Ken was born Dec. 6, 1945, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn., to John and Wilma (Barslou) Daniels. He graduated from Remer High School in 1963, and Itasca Junior College in 1964.
After graduation, Ken married Rose Cole. They had two children together: Paula and John. Ken worked for the Wringer Co. in Park Rapids, then transferred to the Wringer plant in New Hampshire for two years, at which time the family moved back to the Park Rapids area. He was a manager for three Holiday stations before he started his career in the logging industry working for Walsh Logging until his retirement in 2012. His son, John worked right along side him for 25 years.
Ken above else loved his family. Ken, being the only boy, was raised with six sisters, which was probably a challenge for him at times, but they will all tell you, he never showed it. He was the sweetest man, best dad, best grandpa, best brother, best mentor and best friend to so many.
Ken loved hunting, fishing, Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings, Nevis High School football, boys and girls basketball, watching all the animals on his trail cams, gardening, country music, and just being with his family. He would give help to anyone who needed or asked it of him.
He was preceded in death by his father, John; mother, Wilma; paternal grandparents, Paul and Lena Daniels; maternal grandparents, Wilfred, and Evelyn Barslou; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is survived by his daughter, Paula (Steve) Gabriel of Park Rapids; son, John (Rhonda Wilson) Daniels of Nevis; sisters, Emma Schantle of Walker, Phyllis Lambert of Grand Rapids, Carolyn (Bob) Rabey of Grand Rapids, Sue (Alan) Weaver of Longville, Jackie (Darwin “Bim” ) Anderson of Grand Rapids, and Vickie Daniels of Remer; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; best friends/brothers, Denny Delvin, Denny Anderson, and Gaylord Carlson; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews; and many extended family and friends.
He will be so missed by all of us! “Even in laughter, the heart may ache, and the end of joy may be grief.” Proverbs 14:13
There will be a celebration of Ken’s life in the spring of 2023.
