Kenneth “Kenny” G. Sperr of Hackensack, Minn., died Dec. 12, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hackensack at 1 p.m. Sept. 18.
Kenny was born May 21, 1923. He was the founder of Sperr’s Point Resort and owned it through the 1990s. He loved baseball and played catcher for the U of M and in the Northern League. Kenny was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He will be missed by many family members, friends and guests.
He was preceded in death by parents, Stella and Albert Sperr; and brother, Donald.
He is survived by many nephews and nieces.
Arrangements are with with Kline Funeral Home of Pine River, Minn.
