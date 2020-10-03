Kent L. Olson, 83, of Walker, Minn., passed away Feb. 2, 2019.

A graveside service will be held for Kent at 11 a.m. Oct. 14 at Evergreen Cemetery in Walker.

Arrangements are being provided by Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Service of Walker (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com).

To plant a tree in memory of Kent Olson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
