Kent Tupper

Kent Michael Tupper, 66, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester with his family at his side. After a long odds-defying battle with cancer that saw him become cancer free, Kent succumbed to respiratory failure.
Born in Minneapolis in 1956, Kent moved to Walker in 1971. There in school, Kent met whom he called “the prettiest girl I’d ever seen,” Margaret “Peggy” Mallory. It wasn’t long before Kent and his shaggy sideburns donned a very ‘70s suit and married his high school sweetheart at the age of 20. Of course, Peggy’s father Bob Mallory was expected to show up at this party.
Kent and Peggy began their family as Kent worked for Gary Stevenson as a land surveyor. He also learned how to fly with his wingman and best friend, Kent Phillip Tupper. Upon receiving an opportunity to advance his career with Dakota County, Kent and Peggy moved to Hastings with their three children, Jessica, Brandon and Lindsey.
Kent would go on to create memories that will live beyond him. From trips to Key West with his parents and family, the welcoming of grandchildren upon whom he rained gifts at Christmas time, to fourth of Julys in Walker, Kent touched those who loved him. We will cherish and miss watching campy movies with him, suffering through TV shows he loved that didn’t stand the test of time, and his witty banter. While he has passed, we will always speak his name. Kent will be with us for the rest of our days, almost like he was still looking over our shoulders with “helpful hints.”
Kent is survived by wife Peggy Tupper; sister Kay Tupper-Bunker; his children Jessica Russell, Brandon Tupper and Lindsey Berry; sons-in-law Isaac Russell and Scott Berry; grandchildren Aiden Tupper, Kaeden Palmer, Denim Berry, Carson Palmer, Savannah Ammerman, Renner Howard, Roland Berry, and Walker Howard; “big sister” Paula Jacobson; and many other close friends and family.
Kent was preceded in death by his parents, Kent Phillip Tupper and Joan Tupper; and mother-in-law Rita Mallory.
Arrangements provided by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel in Hastings, Minn.
