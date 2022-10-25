Kent Tupper
Photo submitted

Kent Michael Tupper, 66, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester with his family at his side. After a long odds-defying battle with cancer that saw him become cancer free, Kent succumbed to respiratory failure.

Born in Minneapolis in 1956, Kent moved to Walker in 1971. There in school, Kent met whom he called “the prettiest girl I’d ever seen,” Margaret “Peggy” Mallory. It wasn’t long before Kent and his shaggy sideburns donned a very ‘70s suit and married his high school sweetheart at the age of 20. Of course, Peggy’s father Bob Mallory was expected to show up at this party.

To plant a tree in memory of Kent Tupper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments