Kevin Simone Castiglione, 71, of Longville, Minn., passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2021, at his home in Longville.

Services for Kevin will be held at a later date.  

Kevin’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.

