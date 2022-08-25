Kevin Castiglione

Kevin S. Castiglione, 72, was born Feb. 19, 1950, in Kingston, N.Y., the son of Simone and Alice Tobias Castiglione, at which time he joined his older sister, Sandra Shook.
Kevin proudly served two tours of duty with the U.S. Air Force, a large portion in Vietnam, honorably discharged in May of 1971.
Most of his professional work was devoted to the Criminal Justice System in the states of New York and Idaho.
He loved rural America, treasured his dogs and traveling across country with his wife Pat Ogden of 36 years. Kevin and Pat retired from Idaho and moved to Minnesota in 2002, after first discovering and then vacationing every year at Chippewa Lodge Resort starting in 1991. There they purchased a northeast corner of that property and built their home on a hill overlooking Leech Lake. They loved their life in Minnesota.
A long illness, complicated by COVID-19, took Kevin’s life Sept. 4, 2021. Services will be held Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. at Calvary Church in Walker.
Kevin is survived by his children, Luke and Phillip Castiglione, and daughter, Tory Lowe.
Pat Ogden now lives back in Idaho, near her son John Wood in McCall. And yes, she misses her Minnesota friends — but maybe not so much the winters.
