Kileen Zubke

Kileen Marguerite (Kampfer) Zubke, 63 years old, of Laporte, Minn., left her earthly body to be with the Lord Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
A memorial service for Kileen will be held at the Laporte Community Bible Church in Laporte Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Matthew Sconce officiating. Visitation is one hour prior. Inurnment will be in the Lakeport Cemetery in the spring.
Kileen was born the daughter of Ruth Marie (Clyde) and David Harvey Kampfer on July 30, 1958, in St. Paul. She grew up in Stillwater, where she graduated. Kileen would often come up to Laporte during the summers to stay with her aunts and uncles.
It was in Laporte that she met the love of her life, Nick Zubke. They were married Aug. 26, 1977, in St. Paul, and spent the next 44 years together. She leaves behind two daughters, seven grandkids and a house full of lots of love and memories.
Kileen loved her husband with all her heart and was very close to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, gardening, cooking, baking and traveling. She was a beautiful and loving wife, compassionate mother, and caring grandmother, who will be deeply missed.
Family that Kileen is reunited with are her father, David; stepfather, Herb Albrecht; in-laws, Mel and Gloria Zubke; and grandparents, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Those left here to carry on her legacy are her husband; Nick Zubke, daughters; Jenette (Joe) Glassmann and Andrea (Tony) Lindberg, mother; Ruth, siblings; Glenn (Karri) Kampfer, Julie Kampfer, Martin (Lisa) Kampfer, William (Heather) Kampfer, Barbara (Gary) Benson, Roxanne (Ron Oster) Kampfer, and Lori (Brad) Kielsa, grandchildren; Leif and Lorelei Glassmann, Isabel, Dawna and Nicole Beasley, Morgan Zubke and Victoria Lindberg, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
