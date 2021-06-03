Kim Moe peacefully passed away in her home at Bonita Springs, Fla., with her husband at her side Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Please join us to celebrate Kim’s life June 16 at 1 p.m. at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church Hackensack. Internment of ashes in the Memorial Garden and cake and coffee to follow.
Kim Abraham was born Feb 9, 1952, to Arlo and Ivis Abraham of Madelia, Minn. She graduated from Madelia in 1970 and went on to get her four-year RN degree at Augustana College, S.D.
After graduation she married Bob Moe and shortly thereafter, they moved back to Madelia where Kim maintained charge nurse at Truman Home and Luther Memorial Home till her retirement in 2000. Bob and Kim happily retired to Bonita Springs for winters and Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack for their summers.
Kim’s real testament began at the age of 22 when she developed systemic lupus. Over the next 47 years Kim suffered numerous surgeries, hospitalizations and illness from the ravages of lupus.
But one would never have guessed, because Kim exuded a continual welcoming presence of a joyful spirit and tenacious strength. Her walk with Christ to light her path of love for her husband, family, friends, and others in need, became her mission.
In the midst of her never-ending challenges, she was the one to reach out with words of comfort, love and hope. And she never complained!
With the “gift of gab” from her dad, and persevering patience from her mother, she had a magnetic personality and a radiant presence that drew people to her and her to them.
She never forgot a face, name or minute detail about those she touched. To know Kim was to love Kim. For Kim it can be said “she was a good and faithful servant and she fought the good fight and won.” Kim will be sorely missed in this world.
She is survived by husband Bob Moe; sister Karla (Craig) Seibert; brother Kraig Abraham; sister-in-law Kathy Moe; niece Anah (Patrick) Roark; nephew Noah (Maggie) Moe; aunts Jordy Jans and Pat Abraham; numerous cousins; and her beloved poodle, Mika, who never left her side.
The Fuller Funeral Home in Naples, Fla., is handling arrangements.
