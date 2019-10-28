Kimberly Brown

Kimberly Frances Brown, 56, of Walker, Minn., journeyed home Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from Essentia Hospital in Deer River after a long, hard fought battle with cancer.
Wake services for Kimberly began Oct. 27 at the Onigum Community Center and will continue until her 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial Oct. 29 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Walker with Father Timothy Lange officiating. Interment will be in the Old Agency Catholic Cemetery at Old Agency immediately following her Mass.
Pallbearers for Kimberly will be Brandon Brown, T.J. Brown, Isaiah Nordmarken, Justin Nordmarken, Areecio Brown and James Johnson. Her honorary pallbearers are Jay Nordmarken, Robert “Bobby” Brown, Fena Reese, Peggy Reese, Frank Reese and all her family and friends.
Kimberly was born Sept. 27, 1963, in Cass Lake, to Hazel (Reese) and Charles Nordmarken.
Kimmy, who grew up in Minneapolis, was a very outspoken woman with a contagious laugh. She enjoyed the night life of the city and beverages with her friends. Kimmy enjoyed playing the slots at the casino, going to rummage sales, playing bingo, watching the food channels, speaking her mind on Facebook and getting back rubs from her grandchildren. She was a great mother, grandma, daughter, sister and friend. Kimmy moved back home to Onigum to be with her family during her final days.
She is welcomed home by her father, Charles Nordmarken; sister, Kari Nordmarken; brothers, Walter Brown and Darrin Olson; grandma, Margaret Reese; uncle, Sam Reese; niece, Donna Jones and nephews, Jesse and Cory Jones.
She leaves behind her children, Michelle and Brandon Brown, both of Onigum, and Timothy “TJ” Brown of Lengby; mother, Hazel Nordmarken of Onigum; siblings, Robert “Bobby” Brown, Jay and Krisi Nordmarken all of Onigum; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren (and one on the way); her best friend, LeAnna Ferguson; and many other relatives and friends.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Kimberly’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
